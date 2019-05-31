Arbutus Fatal Fire

A 51-year-old man was killed and his 97-year-old grandmother was critically injured in a house fire in Arbutus early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Michael Wayne Johnson was trapped on the second floor and died in the blaze, which happened just after midnight at the two-story, single-family home where he lived in the 900 block of Courtney Road, Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman Elise Armacost said.