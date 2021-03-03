Baltimore County educator unions file legal challenge against school district over medical accommodations

Unions representing Baltimore County teachers and support personnel are asking a court for a temporary restraining order and injunction against the public school board, alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The Teachers Association of Baltimore County and the Education Support Personnel of Baltimore County filed the complaint Feb. 26 in Baltimore County Circuit Court. The unions contend school system leaders instructed staff to return to school buildings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but refused to consider telework requests from those with underlying medical conditions.
A representative for Baltimore County schools declined to comment on the pending litigation. An attorney representing the unions also declined to comment on the matter.
County school buildings were shuttered for nearly year after the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the state last March. The public school system has reopened more slowly than others in the region, with some staff returning to buildings in recent weeks and most expected to report by March 31. Monday, the district reopened for in-person classes for students in prekindergarten through second grade and those attending day schools for special education.
In the complaint, the unions claim that school officials, in the rush to open, failed to process hundreds of applications for ADA accommodations, particularly employees with underlying medical conditions that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says could place them at serious risk of illness should they contract COVID-19.
School officials went on to penalize employees by directing those with unprocessed applications to return to work or use accrued sick leave and risk possible disciplinary consequences, according to the complaint. The unions say those actions violated their existing labor agreements with the school system.
Court records also show that bargaining units filed a complaint Feb. 21 with the state Inspector General for Education, requesting an investigation into alleged violations of the ADA and Maryland’s Fair Employment Practices Act.
The unions collectively represent about 10,000 teachers, counselors, nurses and education support personnel in Baltimore County.
This article will be updated.