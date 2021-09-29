Baltimore County executive says Towson High School’s landmark status makes replacement unlikely, advocates urge project forward

Whether to renovate or replace the two overcrowded and aging schools has long provoked competition for funding among Baltimore County communities and the elected officials who represent them. Those who favor renovation say it is the most equitable decision, freeing up funds to complete projects at more than 40 other schools across the county. Advocates for replacement say it is the common sense decision for Towson and Dulaney communities who have waited years for their turn to construct new 21st century school buildings.