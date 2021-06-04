xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Storm damage in the Baltimore area

Trees are seen snapped in half along Overshot Court after a storm came through the neighborhood south of Jacksonville Thursday evening.
(Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/Baltimore Sun)

Storm damage in the Baltimore area

Jun 04, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Thursday's severe weather led to damage and downed trees in Baltimore County and surrounding area.
Storm damage
A Baltimore County crew cleans up trees along Overshot Court in Jacksonville following yesterday's storms.
A Baltimore County crew cleans up trees along Overshot Court in Jacksonville following yesterday's storms. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Storm damage
Trees are seen snapped in half along Overshot Court after a storm came through the neighborhood south of Jacksonville Thursday evening.
Trees are seen snapped in half along Overshot Court after a storm came through the neighborhood south of Jacksonville Thursday evening. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/Baltimore Sun)
Storm damage
Trees are seen snapped in half along Overshot Court after a storm came through the neighborhood south of Jacksonville Thursday evening.
Trees are seen snapped in half along Overshot Court after a storm came through the neighborhood south of Jacksonville Thursday evening. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Maryland storm damage
Homeowner Chris Minkiewicz hauls downed tree limbs to the curb along Overshot Court after a storm came through the neighborhood south of Jacksonville Thursday evening.
Homeowner Chris Minkiewicz hauls downed tree limbs to the curb along Overshot Court after a storm came through the neighborhood south of Jacksonville Thursday evening. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Maryland storm damage
Cicadas cling to tree branches as they pile up along Overshot Court during cleanup following a storm that came through the neighborhood south of Jacksonville Thursday evening.
Cicadas cling to tree branches as they pile up along Overshot Court during cleanup following a storm that came through the neighborhood south of Jacksonville Thursday evening. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Maryland storm
Storm clouds move over Towson Thursday afternoon.
Storm clouds move over Towson Thursday afternoon. (Jerry Jackson)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement