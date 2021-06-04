(Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore County Maryland Storm damage in the Baltimore area Jun 04, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Thursday's severe weather led to damage and downed trees in Baltimore County and surrounding area. Storm damage A Baltimore County crew cleans up trees along Overshot Court in Jacksonville following yesterday's storms. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Storm damage Trees are seen snapped in half along Overshot Court after a storm came through the neighborhood south of Jacksonville Thursday evening. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun/Baltimore Sun) Storm damage Trees are seen snapped in half along Overshot Court after a storm came through the neighborhood south of Jacksonville Thursday evening. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Maryland storm damage Homeowner Chris Minkiewicz hauls downed tree limbs to the curb along Overshot Court after a storm came through the neighborhood south of Jacksonville Thursday evening. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Maryland storm damage Cicadas cling to tree branches as they pile up along Overshot Court during cleanup following a storm that came through the neighborhood south of Jacksonville Thursday evening. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) Maryland storm Storm clouds move over Towson Thursday afternoon. (Jerry Jackson) Advertisement