Robert Warnick, a former county police officer and owner of The Gun Shop and Fishing Tackle store in Essex, said his store was previously burglarized. A total value of $37,000 in firearms was taken from him, but he told council the bill would cost him $50,000 in renovations. He said he’d have to spend more hours at the shop to store his 1,000 firearms, and he’d have to lay off four people.