Fire at senior living facility in Baltimore County, multiple residents injured

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Sep 15, 2021 11:25 AM

A fire on the fourth floor of a senior living apartment in Edgemere Wednesday morning injured multiple residents, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The Baltimore County Fire Department got a call around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, notifying them of the fire at St. Luke’s Place, a Catholic Charities Senior Community, in the 2800 block of Lodge Farm Road, according to Lt. Travis Francis, a spokesperson for the department.

Sprinklers in the building controlled the fire, which was extinguished by 11 a.m. Residents of the building were injured and some were transported to an area hospital, although the number of injuries is not yet known, according to Francis.

Firefighters are currently on scene, removing smoke from the building, according to Francis.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Baltimore County fire crews on the scene of a fire that injured several residents of St. Luke's Place, a Catholic Charities Senior Community, on Wednesday.
Baltimore County fire crews on the scene of a fire that injured several residents of St. Luke's Place, a Catholic Charities Senior Community, on Wednesday. (Jerry Jackson)

This story will be updated.

