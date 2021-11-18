xml:space="preserve">
Manhunt for an ex-Baltimore County cop in kidnapping of |...

Law enforcement officers staged on Joppa Road during a manhunt for ex-Baltimore County cop Robert Vicosa, who allegedly kidnapped his two daughters from his estranged wife in Southern Pennsylvania and went on the run, robbing a woman at gunpoint in York County and carjacking a man in Cockeysville.
(Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Manhunt for an ex-Baltimore County cop in kidnapping of kids, carjacking | Photos

Nov 18, 2021
The manhunt is continuing for an ex-Baltimore County cop who allegedly kidnapped his two daughters from his estranged wife in Pennsylvania and went on the run, robbing a woman at gunpoint in York County, kidnapping someone in Cockeysville.
Police manhunt in progress
