Manhunt for an ex-Baltimore County cop in kidnapping of kids, carjacking | Photos

The manhunt is continuing for an ex-Baltimore County cop who allegedly kidnapped his two daughters from his estranged wife in Pennsylvania and went on the run, robbing a woman at gunpoint in York County, kidnapping someone in Cockeysville.
Police manhunt in progress
Law enforcement officers staged on Joppa Road during a manhunt for ex-Baltimore County cop Robert Vicosa, who allegedly kidnapped his two daughters from his estranged wife in Southern Pennsylvania and went on the run, robbing a woman at gunpoint in York County and carjacking a man in Cockeysville.
(Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Police manhunt in progress
(Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Police investigate kidnapping
(Amy Davis) Police manhunt in progress
(Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Police manhunt in progress
(Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Police manhunt in progress
(Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun) Police manhunt in progress
(Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)