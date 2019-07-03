Boyfriend of woman killed in Pikesville in June is charged with her murder

The boyfriend of an 18-year-old Pikesville woman who was found dead inside her home has been charged with her murder after police said he gave a statement that conflicted with evidence found during the investigation.

Johnny Ray Woods III, 20, of Baltimore is charged with second-degree murder and a weapons charge as police say he killed Dymond Jones, who was found shot to death at her home in the 7400 block of Kathydale Road on June 11.

In a news release Wednesday, the department said that when Woods was interviewed by police, he “provided a statement that conflicted with evidence collected at the scene.”

Police were originally called to Jones’ home for a “medical emergency” just before 10 p.m. June 11 and found Jones unresponsive. She was declared dead at the scene.

Initially, police said she’d suffered “trauma to the upper body,” but they announced the next day they’d ruled Jones’ death a homicide by a gunshot wound.

The department did not say why police charged Jones specifically with second-degree murder in the case.

Second-degree murder is a step below first-degree murder, which removes the need for prosecutors to prove the act was premeditated but also carries a lesser maximum prison term of 40 years in Maryland, compared with a minimum life sentence for those convicted of first-degree murder.

No attorney is listed in online court records as representing Woods.

He is being held without bond and is scheduled to have a bail review hearing in Towson on July 10.

