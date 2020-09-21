35-year-old Owings Mills woman dies after car crash early Sunday morning on I-695 in Baltimore

A 35-year-old Owings Mills woman died early Sunday morning after losing control of her car on Interstate 695 in Baltimore, police said.
Maryland State Police said Danielle Tavakoly was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra around 1 a.m. when she lost control on the inner loop at Windsor Mill Road and struck a concrete median. Her car was disabled on the left shoulder when Ralph Nwosu, 42, hit the rear driver’s side of the car with his Honda Accord.
The second hit caused Tavakoly’s car to rotate and eject her, police said, and she was struck by oncoming traffic.
Police said the Owings Mills woman died at the scene.
Nwosu, of Gwynn Oak, the sole occupant in his vehicle, was not injured during the incident and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.