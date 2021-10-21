62-year-old Baltimore woman dies, another person injured in Tuesday afternoon crash on I-695

A 62-year-old Baltimore woman died in a multiple-vehicle crash that left another person injured and lanes closed on Interstate 695 in Pikesville for three hours Tuesday, police said.
The Maryland State Police said that just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday troopers were called to the inner loop of Interstate 695 in the area of Greenspring Avenue for a report of a four-vehicle crash.
According to state police, a Volvo tractor-trailer, driven by Sarabjit Singh, 50, of Newark, Delaware, crashed into the rear of a Dodge caravan, pushing its driver Paula Jeanne Roberts, 62, off the road and into the jersey wall. The tractor-trailer then crashed into the rear of a Hyundai Santa Fe and sideswiped a Toyota Avalon.
Roberts, of Baltimore, was transported to Shock Trauma where she later died, police said. The driver of the Hyundai, a female, was transported to Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson for treatment.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the cause of the crash. Once the investigation is completed, the findings will be turned over to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether anyone should be charged, police said.