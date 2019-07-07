Baltimore County police confirm man killed in shootout with officers was suspected of shooting his girlfriend

Baltimore County police spokeswoman Ofc. Jennifer Peach said Sunday night that police have confirmed that a man killed in a shootout with officers at Duke’s Motel in Rosedale on Saturday had shot his 37-year-old ex-girlfriend that morning. The woman is expected to survive her injuries.

The man, who police have not identified, was killed during an exchange of gunfire Saturday evening after a tactical team went to the motel to arrest him. Police initially said Saturday they believed he’d shot his girlfriend in the lower body at her home in the 1700 block of Winding Brook Way in Windsor Mill around 5 a.m., but had not confirmed it was the same suspect.

After the initial investigation into the domestic dispute, police said a patrol officer noticed the suspect’s car in the motel’s parking lot and obtained search and arrest warrants.

All the officers involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative leave, police said.

