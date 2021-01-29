Baltimore County to allow youth sports to resume next week

Youth sports in Baltimore County will be allowed to resume next week under COVID-19 restrictions.
County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., a Democrat, issued an executive order Friday that applies to activities including high school, youth, and recreational games, as well as clinics and practices.
The order, which addresses face covering requirements and attendance limits, is effective Monday.
Face coverings are recommended for those in the field of play and required for players on the sidelines and others in attendance.
For both indoor and outdoor events, attendance must be limited to players, coaches and staff, referees and one parent or guardian per player. No additional spectators will be allowed.
Indoor events will be limited to 50% of the facility’s maximum occupancy, with no more than 50 people allowed per activity area.
The county had suspended youth sports in November amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Events with teams from outside Maryland still aren’t allowed under the order. Tournaments also remain prohibited.
To help the county with contact tracing, the new order requires organizers to keep logs of people present at sports events.
The county Department of Recreation and Parks’ spring season is scheduled to start March 1.