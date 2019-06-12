Water main break causes part of York Road to collapse, road will be closed into evening

A water main break caused a portion of York Road in Cockeysville to collapse Wednesday.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is alerting motorists that York Road between Padonia Road and Roosevelt Street is closed in both directions. Drivers are being detoured onto Padonia Road.

The closure is anticipated to last through the day and into early evening.

Baltimore Gas and Electric crews were on scene Wednesday morning and plan to work with local authorities to address necessary repairs caused by the damaged road, officials said in a statement.

“There are two natural gas lines in the area of the collapse and we are working to turn both lines off as soon as the area around the hole is secure and stable,” the statement said.

During the closure, drivers should anticipate delays and allow for extra travel time.

