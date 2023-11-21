Reisterstown restaurateur ordered to pay $2.8M in unpaid taxes; will also serve three years probation

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The owner of a restaurant on Reisterstown’s Main Street was ordered Monday to pay the federal government over $2.8 million in restitution for taxes which prosecutors said were withheld from employees or owed by the business, but were never paid.

John Worthington, who last year told IRS investigators he has been running The Grill at Harryman House since 1989 but “not very well,” was also sentenced by U.S. District Judge Julie R. Rubin to serve three years of probation, including four months on home detention, and to perform 300 hours of community service.

At his arraignment in June, less than a month after federal prosecutors filed a complaint alleging Worthington failed to file quarterly returns for the business to the IRS, the 60-year-old pleaded guilty to two tax offenses.

In his plea agreement, Worthington admitted to failing to file the employment tax returns, which would document the taxes withheld from employees’ earnings and the share he owed as an employer, between 2010 and 2021. He admitted that he did not remit any of the employment taxes to the IRS during that period, and had falsely claimed over $24,000 in federal income withholding on his 2016 individual tax return.

The two convictions, failing to account for and pay over taxes, and willfully making and subscribing a false tax return, carried a combined maximum sentence of eight years in prison.

Worthington’s attorneys, David Polashuk and Andrew White, said the “reasonable” sentence of probation came after roughly 50 community members attended his sentencing hearing. White said the residents, many of whom spoke in Worthington’s support, sent an “unequivocal message” to Rubin regarding the restaurateur’s character.

“This case was notable for one thing: the absence of greed,” White said. “There was no greed involved.”

The unpaid taxes were “really about survival — the survival of the business and the individual,” Polashuk said, noting that Worthington is a “solid, contributing, positive individual within the community.”

Federal prosecutors, however, described him as “a serial tax cheat” in a court document seeking Worthington to be sentenced to over two years of incarceration. In the sentencing memorandum, they said Worthington’s actions were “not born out of desperation” but rather to live a “fraud-funded lifestyle” where he purchased “international vacations, membership in a country club, season tickets to the Baltimore Orioles, and multiple family vehicles,” as well as mortgage payments and college tuition for his two children.

They said the Owings Mills resident “collected thousands of dollars in ostensible taxes from his employees’ wages” each year during that 11-year period, but kept that money for himself by taking “advances” from his business.

“Unlike many criminal defendants, Worthington’s decision to commit crime is not mitigated by a significantly disadvantaged background,” prosecutors wrote in the court filing. “To the contrary, Worthington reported... that he had a normal upbringing with all of his needs met, and that he shares a close relationship with his family.”

They noted that former Harryman House employees had reported they weren’t able to claim the correct amount of certain benefits, such as disability, as the Social Security Administration did not have any record of contributions from their time working at the restaurant.

Investigators from the IRS searched Worthington’s home in September 2022, writing in a memorandum that Worthington told authorities that his restaurant “doesn’t make any money,” and that he “has tried everything he can do to turn the business around, but it has just gotten harder.”

He told IRS agents that he considered the unpaid taxes his “dirty little secret,” and that his family did not know about it, adding that he knew “judgment day was coming” and that he hoped to sell the business and pay off as much of his tax bill as possible, according to the memo.

He said he is “not a liar” and “not an embezzler,” but is “just not a good businessman,” and doesn’t sleep, noting he never wanted to shut the business down because he feels responsible for the income of his employees, who he considers “a part of his family,” the filing says.

Worthington’s lawyers said Tuesday that he has been fully compliant with his taxes over the past two years.

They said he intends to keep the doors open to the restaurant, which serves New American cuisine in a restored version of a log cabin once owned by Samuel Harryman, who ran a grocery store, saddlery and pharmacy from the building during the 18th century.

“It’s a fantastic place to eat,” White said.