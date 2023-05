Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 52-year-old man was killed in a vehicle crash in Woodlawn Sunday, Baltimore County Police said.

Willie J. Smith died at a hospital after the crash. Police said Smith was driving around 1:40 a.m. in a 2014 Mercedes C300 west on Dogwood Road approaching Ambassador Road when he collided with a 2016 Honda Civic traveling north on Ambassador Road.

Advertisement

Baltimore County Police’s Crash Team is investigating the crash and asks anyone with information to contact 410-307-2020.