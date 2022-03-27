One dead after Windsor Mill home fire

One person is dead after a house fire in Windsor Mill early Sunday morning, officials said.

At 4:35 a.m., Baltimore County firefighters were dispatched to the 3300 block of Ripple Road to fight the blaze, which was extinguished by 4:48 a.m., said Lt. Twana Allen, spokesperson for the department.

Advertisement

The individual was pronounced dead on the scene, Allen said. Officials did not provide any additional information about the victim Sunday morning. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.