Woman dies in White Marsh house fire on Sunday, Baltimore County Fire Department says

A woman died Sunday morning in a house fire in White Marsh, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived at 3:55 a.m. at the 2900 block of Wolf Trap Court at a townhouse heavily on fire and upgraded the call to a second alarm, which brings more personnel and equipment. The body of a woman who was reported trapped in the house was later recovered.

The blaze spread and caused smoke and fire damage to two adjacent townhouses. One person was displaced and is being helped by the American Red Cross, according to the fire department. The other house was vacant at the time of the fire.

Firefighters placed the blaze under control about a half hour later, at 4:35 a.m. Fire investigators are working to identify the cause and origin of the fire. The woman has not been identified while officials work to contact her next of kin.