Baltimore County Council to vote on bill blocking residential development near White Marsh Mall

The Baltimore County Council will vote on legislation that, if passed, would curb residential construction near the White Marsh Mall area and halt hundreds of housing units from being built.

Due to concerns about overcrowding, Baltimore County Councilman David Marks proposed a bill last month to remove regulations allowing for certain kinds of residential construction in the manufacturing light zone, which will be voted on at the council’s evening legislative session on Monday, Sept. 18.

The manufacturing light zone, which is a county zoning designation, allows for the construction of industrial properties such as assembly plants, boatyards and processing facilities. Marks’ bill would repeal a previous bill sponsored in 2021 by Democratic Councilwoman Cathy Bevins that allowed residential housing under strict regulations within that zone. Those regulations require residential development tracts to be at least four acres in size, to be within 525 feet of White Marsh’s Business Major-Commercial Town Center Core district, and to be part of a “contiguous area” of at least 200 acres in the area west of I-95.

Much of the area around the White Marsh Mall on Perry Hall Boulevard in eastern Baltimore County is zoned for light manufacturing, including one such area where Towson-based firm Bohler Engineering has applied to develop 330 housing units. Another project known as The Avenue at White Marsh, a nearby shopping center, is expected to yield another 200 new apartments and studios. A third project, led by Timonium-based Bavar Properties Group, would construct a 516-unit apartment building at the former Sears store in the White Marsh Mall.

The Avenue developer submitted its concept plan in April, and Bavar Properties Group submitted its concept plan in September 2022.

Marks’ bill, if approved, would go into effect two weeks after its passage and apply to projects initiated after June 1, 2023, effectively halting Bohler’s 330-unit development, since it submitted its concept plan in July.

Greg Cavanaugh of Bainbridge Communities Acquisitions, which is developing the Bohler project, said Marks’ bill took his company “by surprise,” since Bohler submitted its concept plan before the bill’s introduction.

“We see this project as the epitome of good planning and smart growth,” he said.

Cavanaugh cited the property’s vacant status, a nationwide declining demand for office space, and the housing shortage in Baltimore County as factors for why his company chose that area for development.

“It’s the perfect site in terms of strategically re-purposing,” he said. “It’s injecting life and vibrancy into the town center, and would bring in consumers to frequent businesses, and attract employees to work at those businesses.”

Marks, a Perry Hall Republican, said he opposed the proposed “sea of apartments,” arguing that the increased number of residents would overwhelm nearby roads and schools, but that he didn’t want to see “an empty mall” as brick-and-mortar retail has declined. He assembled a task force late last year to create a long-term vision for the White Marsh Mall. It published a report with recommendations late last month.

In an interview, Marks said he wanted mixed use development to come to the mall, such as restaurants, businesses, more open space and transportation, but viewed his legislation as a stopgap measure to address residents’ concerns about overdevelopment until the County Council addressed the issue of overcrowding.

“We’re striking a good balance. A certain degree of mixed-use development is appropriate but allowing 1,000 apartments in that area to be passed within one year seems excessive,” he said. “I tried to be very fair to those developers who have proposed projects, and warn them that this [legislation] might happen.”

Peggy Winchester, the president of the South Perry Hall Boulevard Improvement Association, said she had lived in the area for 64 years and enjoyed the amenities that had been built since, such as I-95, but said the growing population brought issues like increased traffic and longer waiting times at Franklin Square Medical Center.

She also pointed out that the nearest high school, Overlea High School, is projected to be 118.9% overcapacity in the 2023-2024 school year, according to Baltimore County Public Schools data.

“Developers can come in and start throwing things together, then leave,” Winchester said. “But we, the community, has to suffer the ramifications.”