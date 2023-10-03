Ex-BPD officer accused of sexually abusing children at wife’s daycare released on home detention

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A retired Baltimore Police Department officer shot by his wife last year after he was accused of sexually abusing children at her daycare will be released on pretrial home detention.

Baltimore County Judge Nancy M. Purpura on Tuesday ordered James S. Weems Jr. released from jail before his May 6 trial. Purpura ordered him to stay away from minors and alleged victims in the case, as well as Lil Kidz Kastle, his wife’s Owings Mills daycare where he worked as a van driver.

Weems is permitted to leave the home of a friend where he is staying only for attorney visits and medical appointments. His attorney Thomas Pavlinic said Weems, who was shot in the neck and the thigh, has not received adequate medical care while incarcerated.

In February, a D.C. judge sentenced Weems’ wife Shanteari to four years in prison for shooting her husband in a D.C. hotel in July 2022. Baltimore County Deputy State’s Attorney Lisa Dever said Tuesday that Shanteari Weems shot him after learning of allegations that he had sexually abused her granddaughter, one of the four alleged victims.

“The facts in this case are egregious,” Dever said. She said Weems picked children up from school and took them to the daycare every day. “These parents trusted the daycare to take care of their children and he abused that,” she said.

Weems was charged with 33 counts related to the alleged abuse of four children — three girls and one boy ages 6 to 12.

Dever said prosecutors are currently proceeding on only 10 counts related to the abuse of one girl to spare the other children from cross-examination. Weems is charged with sexually abusing the girl and showing her obscene material.

Baltimore County Judge Robert E. Cahill Jr. previously ordered Weems held without bond in September 2022, calling him a risk to children and the public. Pavlinic requested Tuesday’s bail hearing after Weems’ trial was postponed in August.

Pavlinic said Weems, a former Marine who retired from Baltimore Police and worked in security before his arrest, was not a flight risk and has no prior criminal record.

“This abuse that Ms. Dever said happened was supposed to have happened in a van where there was a dozen other children,” he said, as well as in a daycare with other adults present. “Nobody’s confirmed that. Nobody.”

The girl Weems is charged with abusing told a relative that he had shown her a pornography site, prosecutors have said. Dever said an analysis of his phone showed Weems had watched pornography in the “teen” category in the van while waiting to pick kids up. Pavlinic argued that Weems watched pornography at home and that it involved adults.