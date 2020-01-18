xml:space="preserve">

Water main breaks led to water shutoffs in two neighborhoods — one in Southwest Baltimore, one in Catonsville — on Saturday, affecting more than 100 customers in total.

A break in an eight-inch main at Charing Cross Road and West Hills Parkway in the Irvington neighborhood of Baltimore forced city workers to shut off water to 60 customers, and a rupture in a six-inch pipe caused a similar shutdown near a home in the unit block of Tanglewood Road in Catonsville, affecting 60 more.

Baltimore City repair crews were in place and awaiting instruction from Miss Utility of Maryland by mid-afternoon, according to Kathy Powell, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore City Department of Public Works. Workers must secure permission from Miss Utility before digging near utilities.

Powell said it was unclear whether recent colder-than-normal recent temperatures or Saturday’s cold, wet conditions contributed to the leaks.

