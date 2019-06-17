York Road closes for second water main break in a week, Maryland officials say

A water main break closed a portion of York Road for the second time in a week while crews made emergency repairs near Ashland Road.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration closed all lanes on York Road in both directions Monday morning. Motorists were directed to take I-83 through the affected area.

Drivers taking York Road south are detoured to turn right on Shawan Road, turn left on McCormick Road, right on Wight Avenue and then right to return to southbound York Road. Along northbound York Road, drivers are directed to turn left onto Wight Avenue, turn right onto McCormick Road, turn right onto Shawan Road and then turn left to return to northbound York Road.

Another water main break reported Thursday caused a portion of York Road in Cockeysville to collapse, crews reported at the time. That closure lasted most of the day between Padonia Road and Roosevelt Street.

During the closure, drivers should anticipate delays and allow for extra travel time.

