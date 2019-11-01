The wrong due date was printed on recent water bills of Baltimore County residents, officials said Friday.
The recent county bills had a due date of Friday. Bills are actually due 21 days after they are received.
Officials with the Baltimore Department of Public Works said Friday that the mistake happened because of an issue with “internal coding” that was used to extend the forgiveness period granted after the city ransomware attack. County residents receive their water from the city system.
Right now, “nobody has to pay a penalty” for later bills, said Kurt Kocher, a spokesman for the city’s public works department. “When penalties are going to be re-assessed, we will let people know.”
Baltimore resumed water billing in August, three months after the city’s computer network was crippled by the cyber attack.
Those with questions about their due date or other water billing issues should call the DPW customer service division at 410-396-5398.