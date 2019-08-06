Baltimore County urges ‘no discharge’ as church seeks Little Gunpowder Falls wastewater plant

Mountain Christian Church in Joppa in Harford County wants to replace its existing noncompliant septic system with a privately maintained plant that will pump as many as 4,999 gallons of chemically treated wastewater into a tributary of the Little Gunpowder Falls. The request has downstream neighbors in Harford and Baltimore counties worried, because the church is being investigated for violations and the proposed wastewater plant could hurt the area’s water quality.