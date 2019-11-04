The Baltimore County Council is set to vote tonight on legislation that would prohibit landlords from rejecting renters solely because they use federal housing vouchers.
The bill, known as the Baltimore County HOME Act, aims to ban discrimination based on a person’s source of income. A meeting on the bill drew a standing-room only crowd last week, and the council’s seven members are divided on the legislation.
The vote is scheduled for 6 p.m. in in County Council chambers in Towson.
County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. was required to introduce the bill as part of a 2016 county agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
"We have both a legal and moral obligation to expand access to affordable housing in Baltimore County, and the HOME Act is a critical piece of the puzzle,” Olszewski, a Democrat, said when he introduced the bill last month.
Supporters say the bill would open up more parts of the county to low-income renters who use federal housing vouchers. Currently, nearly 60% of Baltimore County’s 5,600 voucher users live in just seven ZIP codes on the county’s east and west sides. Voucher users say it can be difficult to find a rental.
Opponents say the bill would unfairly force landlords into the federal program, which requires additional paperwork and inspections and can mean additional time before renters are approved. Some residents have said they’re worried about the bill’s effect on their neighborhoods.
The same legislation failed 6-1 in 2016, with Councilman Julian Jones of Woodstock as the only member to support it.
It needs four votes to pass. This year, only Jones and fellow Democrat Izzy Patoka of Pikesville have publicly stated they will support the bill. Two other Democrats, Cathy Bevins of Middle River and Tom Quirk of Oella, have not said how they will vote.
The three Republicans — Todd Crandell of Dundalk, Wade Kach of Cockeysville and David Marks of Perry Hall — have said they will oppose the bill.
Jones said Monday morning the issue is “going to go down to the wire."
“A lot of people are going back and forth," he said. "I feel a lot better than I did two years ago. Two years ago, there was nothing I could say to get people on board.”
Jones said he expects amendments to be introduced tonight, including one to exclude buildings with only a few units from the legislation.
Housing advocates are opposed to amendments sought by the Maryland Multi-Housing Association that would require landlords to rent only a percentage of their units to voucher holders.