Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said he plans to sign an anti-discrimination housing bill next week.
The bill, known as the Baltimore County HOME Act, aims to ban discrimination based on a person’s source of income. Olszewski, a Democrat, was required to introduce the bill as part of a 2016 county agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
County Council approved the bill Monday night after failing to pass the measure in 2016.
Olszewski plans to sign the bill into law Tuesday, a county spokesman said.
Supporters such as the Public Justice Center and housing advocates have said the bill will open up more parts of the county to low-income renters who use federal housing vouchers, commonly referred to as Section 8.
Opponents such as the Maryland Multi-Housing Association have said the bill unfairly forces landlords into the federal program, which requires additional paperwork and inspections and can mean additional time before renters are approved.
The housing department is already working on developing education for county landlords and renters to explain what the bill means for them, Olszewski said. Part of that work includes the use of social media and direct outreach to tenants to tell them what their rights are, he said.
“We’ve actually already been in contact with the Maryland Multi-Housing Association to identify whatever the best paths forward are to educate and inform their members and landlords about what they need to know,” Olszewski said.
In a party-line vote, the council’s four Democrats supported the bill; the three Republicans voted against the proposal. The law will go into effect 45 days after Olszewski signs it.