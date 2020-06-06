Protesters descend on Middle River crab house to confront operator over racist comments

Dozens of demonstrators descended on a Middle River crab house Saturday afternoon to confront its operator over racist comments posted to social media.
The reprisal comes amid protests across the nation after the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Protesters chanted “Shut them down” to Vince Meyer, who operates Vince’s Crab House in Middle River and is white.
Screenshots of Meyer’s social media accounts that circulated online included one from June 1 that said: “There is one place I bet the protesters/rioters won’t light on fire or break into or even block the road to .... the social services buildings.” That was followed by four laughing emoji.
A screen shot from a 2012 post stated: “I hope this zimmerman guy is found not guilty js” (“JS” is shorthand for “just saying.”) The post was likely referring to George Zimmerman, a Florida man who shot and killed teenager Trayvon Martin. Zimmerman was found not guilty.
Other screenshotted posts included use of a racial slur.
“I went to bed what I thought was an honest business owner and woke up being demonized and just being called a straight-up racist,” Meyer said in a video posted this week to social media.
He acknowledged that his customer base is “75% black people.”
“Obviously, my posts were offensive, and I can’t take them back,” Meyer said. “I consider myself really close to the black community, and it’s really hitting home.”
“I can’t apologize because nobody’s going to accept it.”
Videos posted on Facebook showed angry people trying to push their way into the business on Saturday. Baltimore County Police officers inside the store kept the glass doors closed, though a few people who were already inside shouted at Meyer and other employees.
Facebook videos also showed a boisterous crowd, largely African American, outside shouting, “Black lives matter! Black lives matter!”
By 1:45 p.m., Baltimore County police chief Melissa Hyatt and other officers were on the scene.
This story will be updated.