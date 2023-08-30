Vehicle explodes at Baltimore County park, killing man and injuring passenger

Baltimore County investigators believe an explosion inside of a vehicle killed a man and injured his passenger Tuesday afternoon at a park in Owings Mills, police said in a Wednesday news release.
Police said a passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and 46-year-old Abayomi Adeleye died at the scene of the vehicle fire at Northwest Regional Park, where Baltimore County police and fire units were dispatched just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The county’s police department did not immediately confirm the age of the injured passenger, who was taken to a hospital. The exact cause of Adeleye’s death is still pending a review by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Fire and Explosion Investigation Team are investigating the vehicle fire.