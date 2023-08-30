Vehicle explodes at Baltimore County park, killing man and injuring passenger

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore County investigators believe an explosion inside of a vehicle killed a man and injured his passenger Tuesday afternoon at a park in Owings Mills, police said in a Wednesday news release.

Police said a passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and 46-year-old Abayomi Adeleye died at the scene of the vehicle fire at Northwest Regional Park, where Baltimore County police and fire units were dispatched just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The county’s police department did not immediately confirm the age of the injured passenger, who was taken to a hospital. The exact cause of Adeleye’s death is still pending a review by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Fire and Explosion Investigation Team are investigating the vehicle fire.