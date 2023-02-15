Driver killed in Tuesday crash near Windsor Mill on Valentine’s Day, Baltimore County Police says

A driver was killed Tuesday night when his 2010 Subaru Forester struck a curb and then hit a parked utility trailer in Baltimore County.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lord Baltimore Drive and Security Boulevard where Baltimore city limits meet Windsor Mill. According to the Baltimore County Police Department news release, 31-year-old Aaron Nevers was traveling north in the southbound lane of Lord Baltimore Drive before crashing. Nevers was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team are still investigating the cause of the crash.