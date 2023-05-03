Judge dismisses female swimmer’s claim that UMBC failed to prevent sexual abuse, citing statute of limitations

A federal judge threw out a lawsuit from a former University of Maryland, Baltimore County swimmer who alleged school officials failed to protect her after she reported an abusive relationship with a teammate.

U.S. District Judge Julie R. Rubin ordered last month that the lawsuit be dismissed, ruling that it was filed after the three-year statute of limitations had expired.

Advertisement

The lawsuit, filed in September, said UMBC did not help the woman after she reported sexual assault and harassment from a fellow swimmer. The woman joined the swim team as a freshman in 2017 on an athletic scholarship and began a romantic relationship with a male swimmer that “quickly became violent,” according to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of Maryland.

The male swimmer, who is identified only by his initials in the legal complaint, subjected her to “a severe and pervasive pattern of sexual assault, relationship violence, sexual intimidation and sexual harassment,” the lawsuit said. The treatment included being coerced into having sex against her will, being stalked in her dorm room and around campus, incessant attempts to contact her, and the threat of suicide as a means to control her, the lawsuit said.

Advertisement

The Baltimore Sun does not typically name victims of sexual abuse.

The female swimmer filed her lawsuit two months after a university investigation showed an environment of harassment and gender-based discrimination on the swim team under former coach Chad Cradock, who died by suicide in March 2021 amid the investigation into his conduct. Cradock resigned as coach a few months before his death.

The university’s investigation was conducted by an outside Baltimore law firm, Saul Ewing LLP. A July 11 report on the law firm’s findings, obtained by The Baltimore Sun, found that Cradock sexually harassed male swimmers, ignored female swimmers and mishandled complaints that fall under Title IX, the federal law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in schools.

As one example of misconduct, the report specifically mentions Cradock’s handling of the complaints made by the female swimmer whose lawsuit was dismissed last month.

Civil rights investigators from the U.S. Department of Justice also interviewed UMBC swimmers as part of a probe into sexual harassment and Title IX compliance at the university, although the full scope of the federal investigation is unclear.

UMBC spokesperson Dinah Winnick confirmed that the Justice Department investigation remains ongoing. The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

UMBC argued in a motion in response to the swimmer’s lawsuit that her claim was subject to a three-year statute of limitations. The woman first reported the abuse to Cradock in his office in March 2018, after trying to end her romantic relationship with the other swimmer, who lived in her dorm.

Cradock explicitly told the plaintiff not to report her abuse to the university’s Title IX coordinator, telling her “things would get worse” for her and damage the team, the lawsuit said.

Advertisement

According to the Saul Ewing report, Cradock “tried to mediate the matter himself.” The lawsuit said he also called the plaintiff into his office, forcing her into a surprise meeting with her alleged abuser.

The coach did not report the abuse to the university’s Title IX coordinator until June 2018, after another student called UMBC Police to report the male swimmer was a danger to himself or others and he underwent a psychiatric evaluation, the complaint said.

The lawsuit does not mention if there was a criminal complaint, but says UMBC failed to inform the woman of her ability to report the sexual abuse to Baltimore County Police, as the school’s policy required it to do. Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said his office had no record of a criminal report against the male swimmer. A spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police said the department’s system also had no record of a report against him.

The female swimmer’s attorney, Rignal Baldwin V, argued in court filings that the plaintiff had no way of knowing in 2018 that then-Title IX Coordinator Bobbie Hoye took no action after receiving Cradock’s report of the abuse until she read a draft of the university’s report on Cradock’s behavior in May 2022.

Baldwin declined to comment on the judge’s order to dismiss the case.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Winnick, the UMBC spokesperson, also declined to comment on the case.

Advertisement

Rubin agreed with UMBC in her opinion, writing that the three-year clock on the woman’s claim against the university began ticking in 2018 after she reported the abuse to her coach and saw nothing was done. Her lawsuit was filed more than four years later, in September.

“Notwithstanding Plaintiff’s horrendous undergraduate experience, under the most permissive construction of the allegations, Plaintiff’s claim accrued no later than the fall of 2018,” Rubin wrote, noting the plaintiff described “grievous, ongoing sexual assault and harassment.”

A university Title IX investigation into the woman’s claims, completed this year, found the male swimmer responsible for violating the university’s policies against relationship violence, sexual assault, stalking and gender-based sexual harassment, according to a document written by the university’s external reviewer, retired judge Randa Trapp. Effective March 23, the male UMBC alumnus was immediately banned from the university’s campus and facilities.

An attorney representing the man could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Had he still been a student, UMBC would have ordered him to have no contact with the victim and placed him on Title IX probation with further violations potentially leading to suspension or dismissal, the document said. The university also would have required him to review training modules on boundaries and consent and write an essay on what he learned, as well as attend counseling.

Another former UMBC student, Anna Borkowski, settled a lawsuit last year after a years-long court battle related to how county officials and the university handled female students’ complaints of sexual assault, a fight that sparked reforms and campus demonstrations. The outcry also led to three 2019 reports with dozens of recommendations for changes.