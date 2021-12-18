xml:space="preserve">
Two charged with attempted murder of Middle River teen

Taylor DeVille
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 17, 2021 10:26 PM

A man and woman have been charged with attempted first-degree murder after Baltimore County police say they were involved in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Middle River last month.

Police allege that Nottingham resident Murkey Spruill, 51, and Dandre Cannon, 23, of Dundalk, shot the unnamed 16-year-old in a parking lot in the 2100 block of Eastern Boulevard, across the road from the Hawthorne Plaza Shopping Center on Nov. 21.

Advertisement

Police say the victim then ran to a nearby business for help.

Spruill and Cannon are also charged with assault, possessing a loaded handgun and using a firearm to commit a felony; they’re being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. Online court records did not list attorneys for either of them.

