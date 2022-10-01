Henrietta Lacks walking tour in Baltimore County’s Turner Station serves as showcase of her life and community

Servant Courtney Speed puts the “speed” in her name. Speed on Saturday lead a group of people through the Turner Station neighborhood in Baltimore County as attendees tried to keep up with the 82-year-old.

“I have a brisk walk. I hope you all don’t mind,” she told the crowd, some of whom were doing double time. Turner Station is the last home of Henrietta Lacks — a Black woman from Baltimore County, whose famous ‘HeLa’ cells were taken without her consent at Johns Hopkins in 1951 and used in numerous subsequent scientific breakthroughs.

Advertisement

Right, Servant Courtney Speed, co-founder of the Henrietta Lacks Legacy Group, stops at a “Save The Nation of Turner Station” banner as she leads a walking tour through Turner Station. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Speed is founder and president of the Henrietta Lacks Legacy Group, which has been holding walking tours through Turner Station, a predominantly African-American neighborhood south of Dundalk, to teach people about Lacks since 2011.

The mission of the nonprofit group is not only to extend the legacy of Lacks but also to highlight Turner Station, said vice president Dr. Adele Newson-Horst, and professor at Morgan State University.

Advertisement

“It’s extending her legacy and telling the good news of Turner Station. Phenomenal people lived here,” Newson-Horst said, including Maryland congressman Kweisi Mfume and Kevin Jeffrey Clash, who was the puppeteer of Elmo on “Sesame Street,” and lived across the street from Lacks’ former home.

Speed has been guiding these tours since 2011. The gloomy weather and high winds on Saturday didn’t stop her or about a dozen people from gathering at the Henrietta Lacks Community Center at Lyon Homes to learn about Lacks.

Over 70 years ago, a Johns Hopkins doctor took a sample of cervical cancer cells from Lacks, then a 31-year-old mother from Turners Station. Lacks died soon after her cells were taken due to complications from the cancer treatment.

HeLa cells, named after Lacks, have since been used for a variety of scientific and medical breakthroughs and treatments. Researchers in the early 1950s used them to develop the polio vaccine and they were instrumental in mapping the human genome.

The cells are considered the first “immortal” cell line, meaning they continue to reproduce in the laboratory instead of dying. Lacks’ descendants are suing the U.S. biotech giant Thermo Fisher Scientific over whether use of her cells can continue.

Servant Courtney Speed stands on the steps of the Turner Station home where Lacks and her family lived. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

The case became well known after Rebecca Skloot wrote the bestselling book “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” which was later made into an HBO movie starring Oprah Winfrey as one of Lacks’ daughters. It is one of the best known examples of medical mistreatment and experimentation in the history of health care, and one of several cases cited by the Black community as a root cause of widespread distrust and resentment of the health system.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

Speed, who moved to Turner Station in the 1960s, was inspired to develop the nonprofit group because of her friendship with one of Lacks’ daughters, Deborah Lacks. The Henrietta Lacks Legacy Group’s website quotes Deborah Lacks as having told Speed that her fondest wish was “for the world to know who my mother was.”

“The quest of Deborah is to get the information out to the world about her mother,” Speed said. “I’m ecstatically happy that we’re finally reaching others outside of the city.” Visitors have come from outside Maryland and abroad including Australia, Speed said.

Advertisement

The group stopped at Lacks’ home, now occupied by new tenants. A plaque that includes a picture of Lacks and her bio is affixed to the outside wall next to the front door. The group gathered around the plaque and a woman, who came from Delaware, was asked to read Lacks’ bio out loud before the tour continued.

Laverne Gray, who lives in Baltimore and is retired, attended the walking tour because she wanted to learn about Lacks and has always been curious about Turner Station.

“It’s such a strong community. It’s totally fascinating that they have retained this identity over this time,” she said. “I didn’t know that there was a surviving African American community and that they were doing so well. This community does not reflect any negativity whatsoever.”

Henrietta Lacks Legacy Group is also raising money to commission two wax figures of Lacks — one to be installed in the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum and the other to travel the country as an educational tool.

The design of the figure will start once the funds are available, Newson-Horst said. The group has raised $35,000 so far, about half of what it needs.