Teen pleads guilty to first-degree murder of 14-year-old Milford Mill student

An 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old last year pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, according to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Devin Gaither, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty in Baltimore County Circuit Court on Wednesday, State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said Thursday.

Travis Slaughter, 14, was shot near Liberty Road and Washington Avenue on Sept. 2, 2022. Another minor was also injured in the shooting, police said. Slaughter was a freshman at Milford Mill Academy.

“We believe the motive was an attempted robbery,” said Shellenberger. Grand juries have indicted four other people on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with Slaughter’s death, he said.

Because Gaither was charged with first-degree murder as a 17-year-old, he was tried in adult court, his attorney Natalie Finegar said. His sentencing is set for Dec. 12.

“We’re looking forward to putting the whole incident in the context of who my client is in December,” Finegar said, describing the date of Slaughter’s death as “one bad day” that didn’t capture Gaither’s whole life.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of life in prison, suspending all but 40 years.