Tradepoint Atlantic chosen as Maryland’s first staging area for offshore wind energy

Ørsted chief operating officer Claus Møller said the center will advance Ørsted’s efforts to create nearly 1,400 jobs across Maryland as part of the Skipjack site. Ørsted officials are still in the process of discussing the pay for these jobs and whether Ørsted or Tradepoint will be hiring these employees. The exact number of jobs for Tradepoint will be determined in the months ahead, but Ørsted officials said the Skipjack site will require 913 temporary jobs during development and construction and 484 permanent jobs during operation. Møller told The Baltimore Sun Ørsted’s $13.2 million investment at Tradepoint falls within its plans to invest $200 million into Maryland.