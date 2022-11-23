Overturned tractor-trailer causes delays, creates hazmat situation on Interstate 95 on Wednesday morning

An overturned tractor-trailer has caused large delays on a portion of Interstate 95 near Kingsville in Baltimore County on Wednesday morning. (Jerry Jackson)

First responders are working to clear the crash at Raphel Road. The tractor-trailer overturned in the median of I-95 and is impacting the southbound and northbound lanes. The crash created a hazmat situation due to leaking saddle tanks on the tractor-trailer, according to the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter’s Association.

Traffic is backed up to Interstate 695 on the northbound lanes. Only one lane each is open on the northbound and southbound sides, the volunteer firefighter’s association said.