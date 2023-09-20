Man pleads guilty in rapes of three Towson University students

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 29-year-old man charged with raping three Towson University students at gunpoint in February pleaded guilty Tuesday in Baltimore County Circuit Court.

Quantze Davis of Baltimore pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree rape before Baltimore County Judge Judith C. Ensor.

Prosecutors said Davis approached three 18-year-old women on Alleghany Avenue in downtown Towson late at night on Feb. 2.

Davis threatened the women with a gun, demanded their cash, forced them onto a side street and sexually assaulted them, according to charging documents. He told the three women to look down and count to 100 as he fled, they told police.

Investigators identified Davis using surveillance footage from a store where he used Apple Pay on his phone to make a purchase, then confirmed his identity with DNA from the scene and cellphone records.

The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release this week that Davis was arrested days after the attacks with a .38 caliber handgun and wearing the same clothes he was described as wearing on Feb. 2.

Davis’ attorney, Jason E. Silverstein, did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

The rapes were among a string of incidents earlier this year that provoked resident fears about crime in downtown Towson, leading to new security measures and increased police patrols. Police data analyzed by The Baltimore Sun showed that crime downtown in 2022 only rebounded to 2019 levels after declining during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

Davis will be held without bail until his sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of life in prison.