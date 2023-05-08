Man killed while crossing East Joppa Road in Towson, Baltimore County Police say

A 53-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday, Baltimore County Police said.

Earl Preston III attempted to cross the street just east of a crosswalk around 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of East Joppa Road and Loch Raven Boulevard. A 2018 Acura TLX driving east struck him. Paramedics took Preston to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Acura remained at the scene.

Advertisement

The Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team is investigating the collision.