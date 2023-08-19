Three dead in Towson home were victims of double murder-suicide, Baltimore County Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore County police are conducting an investigation after finding three people dead in a home in the 1000 block of Kenilworth Drive in Towson on Friday afternoon. (Jerry Jackson)

The three people found dead from gunshot wounds in a Towson home Friday were victims of a double murder-suicide, Baltimore Police said.

Police identified the victims as 37-year-old Yogesh H. Nagarajappa, 37-year-old Prathiba Y. Amarnath and 6-year-old Yash Honnal and said they are believed to be husband, wife and son.

Police said they suspect Yogesh H. Nagarajapp commited the double murder of his wife and child before killing himself.

“Based on the initial investigation, this incident is believed to be a double murder suicide that suspect Yogesh H. Nagarajappa committed,” Baltimore County Police spokesperson Anthony Shelton said Saturday morning. “Each appeared to suffer from an apparent gunshot wound.”

The family members were reportedly last seen alive Tuesday evening, Shelton added, and autopsies have not yet been completed.

Friends of a family living in the 1000 block of Kenilworth Drive called police just before noon concerned about the family’s well-being, police said Friday. Officers conducted an “urgent welfare check” around noon and found the three people dead.