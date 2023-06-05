Minor injured Monday afternoon in Parkville shooting, Baltimore County Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore County Police widened the crime scene in the area after a shooting near Hillsway Avenue and Dalton Road in Parkville. (Maria Morales/Baltimore Sun)

A minor is expected to survive after being shot Monday afternoon in Parkville, according to Baltimore County police.

Police responded to the area of Deanwood Road and Hillsway Avenue at about 3 p.m. Monday. Police spokesperson Joy Stewart said officers had received a call for shots fired and found the injured minor.

Investigators are attempting to find a crime scene, she said.

Police set up crime scene tape near the corner of Dartmouth Avenue and Dalton Road at about 4:20 p.m. as they looked for evidence on the sidewalk and in the lawn outside a home.

Neighbors heard several gunshots and then saw young people running down the street.

Tori Nichols, 15, was already home from school in her backyard on the 1300 block of Dalton Road when she heard what she at first thought were fireworks.

“It was like five fast gunshots,” she said.

Linda Mullen has lived in the neighborhood for about four years and usually feels comfortable sitting outside on her steps. She was in her living room watching TV on Monday afternoon when she heard gunshots close by.

“I heard something go boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” Mullen said. “It’s sad; that’s all I have to say.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Lilly Price and editor Maria Morales contributed to this article.