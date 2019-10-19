The Towson Town Center is temporarily closed Friday night as authorities respond to reports of a fire at the mall, according to Baltimore County Fire Department officials.
County fire department lieutenant Travis Francis said authorities put out a kitchen fire in the mall’s food court. The mall was evacuated as well as due to a power outage throughout the site. It was not immediately clear if the fire and the outage are related. No injuries were reported, fire officials said.
The county police department is also responding to the scene.
