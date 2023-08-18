At least one person found dead in Towson home Friday, Baltimore County Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore County police are conducting an investigation in the 1000 block of Kenilworth Drive in Towson on Friday afternoon. (Cassidy Jensen)

At least one person was found dead inside a home in Towson on Friday, Baltimore County Police said.

Friends of a family living in the 1000 block of Kenilworth Drive called police just before noon Friday because they were concerned about the family’s well-being, police said. Officers conducted an “urgent welfare check” and found at least one person dead inside the home.

Police temporarily closed Kenilworth drive between Donington Circle and Marleigh Circle Friday afternoon.

There is currently no threat to the community, police said.

“It’s not as if someone’s gone in and done a home invasion,” police spokesperson Joy Stewart said Friday.

No evidence or bodies have been removed from the house, Stewart said.

This story will be updated.