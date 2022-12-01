Baltimore County Police increase their presence at Towson High after email threat

Baltimore County Police will increase their presence at Towson High School Thursday morning after an email threat was sent to staff, according to a news release.

Though investigators determined the threats in the email were unsubstantiated, police will be at the school out of an abundance of caution.

The school will open as scheduled.

This is the second time the school has received a threat within a month. A person or entity outside the United States sent a shooting threat to the students and staff Thurs. Nov. 17, resulting in increased police presence at the school for several days.

Officials urge county residents to report any suspicious activity to authorities.

This story may be updated.