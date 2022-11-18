Online threat spurs increased police presence Friday at Towson High; police say threat credibility appears low

Baltimore County Police on Friday advised people to expect increased police presence at Towson High School because of an online threat.

Detectives from the Towson precinct were alerted about 6:30 p.m. Thursday of “a potential school threat,” said department spokesperson Trae Corbin. An email was sent stating that a shooting was going to occur, police said.

“At this time detectives are still investigating this incident but the credibility of this threat appears low at this time,” he said in an email. Police didn’t share details on the nature of the online threat.

Alert: The community can expect an increased police presence in and around #Towson HS today. This is out of an abundance of caution following an online threat. #BCoPD continues to investigate this matter and the individuals behind it. — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 18, 2022

Charlene DiMino, principal of Towson High School, sent a letter Thursday night informing parents and staff of the threat.

“[W]e were informed of a threat against our school that was emailed to several members of the Towson High School community,” the letter states.

Police are investigating the creditability of the threat.