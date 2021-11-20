Tim Leonard steps down as Towson University athletic director

Towson University athletic director Tim Leonard is leaving his post at the college after eight years, the university said Friday.
Leonard will depart Dec. 3 to move on to other opportunities, the university said in a news release.
Dan Crowley, who currently serves as the senior associate athletic director, will be named the interim director.
“I greatly appreciate Tim’s contributions to Towson University and TU Athletics,” Towson president Kim Schatzel said in a statement. She thanked Leonard “for his impressive leadership over the past 8 years.”
Leonard joined Towson in 2013 after serving as senior associate athletic director for external affairs at Southern Methodist University. During Leonard’s tenure, the Tigers football team played in the Football Championship Subdivision title game in 2013; the men’s lacrosse team reached the Final Four in 2017; and the women’s basketball, women’s indoor track, men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, women’s volleyball and swimming and diving teams all won conference titles.
Leonard also helped guide the construction of Tiger Stadium, the Tiger Softball Stadium and the TU Field Hockey Complex and upgrades to Johnny Unitas Stadium, SECU Arena and John B. Schuerholz Park, the university said.
Leonard’s “outstanding dedication and support to student-athlete academic success has helped TU Athletics consistently achieve the highest graduation success rate among Division I universities within the University System of Maryland,” the university said.
Towson is planning to conduct a national search (chaired by Barry Gossett, former vice chair of the University Board of Regents, and Fran Soistman, former chair of Towson University’s Board of Visitors) for a new athletic director. The college expects to announce more details on the search in the coming weeks.