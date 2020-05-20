Several people taken to hospital after Towson apartment fire

Firefighters say several people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a Towson apartment complex Tuesday.
The Baltimore County Fire Department wrote on Twitter at about 5 p.m. that firefighters were responding to a fire at a three-story apartment building in the 6900 block of Donachie Road, with smoke showing from the second floor.
According to the Providence Volunteer Fire Company of Towson Maryland, which responded to the fire, firefighters searched the building for people and found multiple residents, who were taken to area hospitals.
Their condition was not immediately known Tuesday night, and a spokesperson for the Baltimore County Fire Department did not respond to a call for comment.