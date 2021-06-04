xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tornado in Jacksonville left miles of ‘extensive tree damage,’ meteorologists say

Taylor DeVille
By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 04, 2021 6:33 PM
A Baltimore County crew cleans up trees along Overshot Court in Jacksonville following yesterday's storms.
A Baltimore County crew cleans up trees along Overshot Court in Jacksonville following yesterday's storms. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

A tornado with winds up to 95 mph tore through Jacksonville in northern Baltimore County on Thursday afternoon, uprooting at least 100 trees, according to the National Weather Service.

The twister touched down slightly north of the intersection of Merrymans Mill Road and Jarretsville Pike, meteorologists said. It calmed as it moved northeast for two miles toward Harford County, leaving the most damage by knocking an estimated 100 trees and causing damage to homes around Overshot Court in Phoenix.

Advertisement

The tornado likely lifted before crossing Maple Ridge Court in Baldwin, according to the National Weather Service.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Baltimore County

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement