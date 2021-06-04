Tornado in Jacksonville left miles of ‘extensive tree damage,’ meteorologists say

A tornado with winds up to 95 mph tore through Jacksonville in northern Baltimore County on Thursday afternoon, uprooting at least 100 trees, according to the National Weather Service.
The twister touched down slightly north of the intersection of Merrymans Mill Road and Jarretsville Pike, meteorologists said. It calmed as it moved northeast for two miles toward Harford County, leaving the most damage by knocking an estimated 100 trees and causing damage to homes around Overshot Court in Phoenix.
The tornado likely lifted before crossing Maple Ridge Court in Baldwin, according to the National Weather Service.