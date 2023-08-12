Shooting at Skyzone in Timonium leaves one injured

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore County police are responding to a shooting at Skyzone Trampoline Park that left one person injured.

The shooting, which happened shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday at Skyzone’s Timonium facility on West Aylesbury Road, resulted in an adult male victim being flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Joy Stewart, spokeswoman for Baltimore County Police, said the situation is not considered active.

Detective Anthony Shelton said police suspect a “known individual” in the shooting but do not yet have the person in custody.

No children were injured in the shooting, but officials remain on the scene helping to connect children with their families, Shelton said.

