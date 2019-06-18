Chaotic scene at Tiki Lee's Dock Bar in Sparrows Point leaves three injured, Baltimore County police say

A chaotic scene overwhelmed the small neighborhood surrounding Tiki Lee’s Dock Bar in Sparrows Point Sunday, flustering police and leaving several people injured.

Baltimore County police received calls early Sunday around 12:44 a.m. for a reported disturbance in the 4300 block of Shore Road at Tiki Lee’s, a waterfront bar that opened in May. With Shore Road being the only access point to the area around the bar, officers struggled to get to the scene because of a large number of cars leaving at the same time, police said.

When officers arrived, they saw several people fighting and others lying on the ground injured.

“There was a large number of people yelling and clearly intoxicated,” Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson said in an email.

When police realized the scale of the problem, several back up officers were called into the area to control the situation, Vinson said.

Police believe a group of five to eight men started a fight inside the bar and were removed by security. As the group left, they walked up Shore Road and continued to assault random people, police said. Three people were injured in the incident, two of whom were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Representatives of Tiki Lee’s could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday. Business officials posted a statement about the incident to the bar’s Facebook page Monday.

“The news of this incident is being taken seriously and management and staff are using all their resources to gather the facts on what appears to be an isolated incident that happened outside of company property,” the post said. “Tiki Lee’s employs a private security force to ensure the safety of our guests who are trained to handle any incidents that occur on company property. The security of our patrons while enjoying our establishment is our highest priority.”

The post received about 1,000 comments from people — some in support of the business, others critical of the business’s presence in the community.

Baltimore County police are investigating the incident. No suspects have been identified.

