The longtime head of a performing arts school in Towson has been charged with child abuse.
Court records show a Baltimore County grand jury indicted Walter Anderson, 73, of Cockeysville, on a total of eight counts of second-degree assault and second-degree child abuse. Anderson leads the Baltimore Actors’ Theatre Conservatory on Dumbarton Road in Rodgers Forge.
“There are allegations of physical abuse involving some of the students," Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said Friday. He declined to comment further.
Court records do not provide details of the allegations, but the Nov. 25 indictment shows that the alleged incidents took place between January and November 2018, and between January and May of this year. Anderson was charged by summons and not arrested.
A message left at the school was not immediately returned Friday. Anderson’s attorney said he maintains his innocence.
“Dr. Anderson denies the allegations and looks forward to his day in court,” said the attorney, Patrick S. Preller.
Preller said Anderson has worked for the small school for about 40 years.
A trial date has not yet been scheduled.
The conservancy was formed in 1979. Its website describes it as “a private independent day school with an emphasis on the performing arts and academics, serving grades K-12." Since 1991, it’s been headquartered at the historic Dumbarton House, a brick mansion behind Dumbarton Middle School.