Baltimore County Council scheduled to vote Monday on adding term limits to 2022 election ballot

The Baltimore County Council is scheduled to decide Monday night on giving residents a vote on limiting members of county council to three terms.
Introduced by Democratic Councilman Tom Quirk and Republican Councilman Todd Crandell, the bill would add a referendum to county ballots during the next election in 2022 that would cap the amount of time a representative may sit on the council to 12 years, beginning in 2026.
Sitting council members currently serving their third term would be able to run for a fourth term, but would be prohibited from seeking a fifth term after. The limits also apply to nonconsecutive terms.
Because the bill would amend the county charter, its passage needs to be approved by five of the seven council members instead of a simple majority of four.
Council Chair Julian Jones and Councilwoman Cathy Bevins, both Democrats, voiced strong opposition during last week’s council meeting, arguing, if voters approve the charter amendment would effectively limit the experience gained by incumbents.
Jones added that major capital projects, like Councilman David Marks’ efforts to bring a free circulator bus to Towson and Jones’ push to revitalize areas of Windsor Mill, take several years to realize.
“You put term limits on David Marks‚ that circulator bus don’t appear,” Jones said during the meeting.
Quirk and Crandell argue that incumbents have an unfair advantage over election challengers, easily outraising them.
Lat year, county voters approved a charter amendment that will authorize public financing for local political candidates and create a citizens’ election fund that will match small donations. Candidates for the county council and county executive may choose to use the public funding starting in 2026.
The “power of incumbency,” Crandell said last week, is “detracting from fresh and new ideas and people who would like to get into politics.”
“Should the voters decide what structure they would like their legislative branch of county government should be? I don’t think that’s a bad thing,” he said.
Council members will vote on the bill during a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Monday. The meeting can be watched online or access by calling +1-415-655-0001 and entering the access code: 160 698 0222.