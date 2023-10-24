Teen in stable condition after being shot Tuesday behind Edmondson Heights Elementary School in Woodlawn

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore County Police at the playground behind Edmondson Heights Elementary School near where a teenager was shot Tuesday afternoon. (Dillon Mullan /Baltimore Sun)

A teenager was shot near a playground behind Edmondson Heights Elementary School in Woodlawn on Tuesday afternoon, Baltimore County Police said.

The community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area this morning as investigators investigate the shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting scene around 3:40 p.m. and located the victim away from the scene but close by, police said.

“They found a victim a short distance away from the playground suffering from a gunshot wound,” spokesperson Joy Stewart said. “He was shot once.”

Stewart said at a news conference at the crime scene Tuesday evening that the victim was shot in the upper body and is in stable condition, and that there has not been an arrest. Tuesday evening, police had taped off part of the playground and a group of large rocks behind the school.

“We are interviewing people and following up on leads,” Stewart said at the scene. “We are talking to people in this area. Due to the time of day that this happened, a lot of people were outside.”

Police have determined this was not a random incident. The shooter was targeting specific individuals they had encountered earlier in the area, according to a news release sent out Wednesday.

Parent and neighbor Renata Janney said she thinks she heard six shots around 3:35 p.m.

Sections behind Edmondson Heights Elementary School are taped off by police. (Dillon Mullan /Baltimore Sun)

Edmondson Heights Elementary, at 1600 Langford Road, dismisses at 3:25 p.m., and while the main entrance to the school is on the opposite side of campus from the shooting scene, Janney said the area was typically busy with parents and students when the shooting occurred.

Janney said right before she heard the shots, she was walking her kindergarten son home when she saw two cars drive up an alley adjacent to the school.

“We were in our backyard. We hit the dirt, and I tried to cover him once we heard the shots,” Janney said.

Janney said teenagers frequently gather by the playground after school, which is still on school property.

Stewart said the school was placed on lockdown after dismissal when mostly staff were still in the building.

“It happened right at the tail end of dismissal. By the time the school went on lockdown, it was pretty much just staff,” Stewart said at the scene Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 410-307-2020. Information may also be provided anonymously by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 (7LOCKUP).

Baltimore Sun reporters Cassidy Jensen and Tony Roberts contributed to this article.